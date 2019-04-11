Rae Bareli Lok Sabha election 2019: Flanked by Rahul and Priyanka, Sonia Gandhi conducts havan before filing nomination

By: | Updated: April 11, 2019 1:08 PM

The BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh against Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli. Sonia Gandhi is seeking fifth term from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

Sonia Gandhi havan, Sonia Gandhi nominationSonia Gandhi performs havan before filing her nomination papers from Rae Bareli

UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. She has reached Rae Bareli where she was joined by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi. The three leaders also conducted a havan at the Congress’ office ahead of undertaking a massive roadshow before Sonia files her nomination.

Party spokesman LKP Singh said that Sonia Gandhi will undertake a 700-metre roadshow before filing the nomination papers.


Sonia Gandhi is seeking re-election from Rae Bareli for the fifth time. She had won the seat in 2004, 2006 by-polls, 2009 and 2014.

The BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh against her who quit the grand old party recently and joined the saffron party. The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-RLD combine has not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19. Rae Bareli will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. Results will be out on May 23.

In 2014, Sonia Gandhi had won from here, defeating BJP’s Ajay Agarwal by a margin of 3.50 lakh votes. Besides Rae Bareli, of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress had pocketed the Amethi seat. Sonia’s son Rahul had won from here.

In this election, the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD are contesting elections in an agreement. The parties didn’t include Congress in the alliance. However, they left Rae Bareli and Amethi seats for the Congress.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rae Bareli Lok Sabha election 2019: Flanked by Rahul and Priyanka, Sonia Gandhi conducts havan before filing nomination
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition