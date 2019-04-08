Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress, to accompany Sonia, Rahul for nomination

  1. Home
Apr 08, 2019

Robert Vadra has announced that he will campaign for the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Vadra on Sunday said that he will also accompany Sonia and Rahul when they will file the nomination papers from Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has announced that he will campaign for the grand old party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to television reports, Vadra who has come under the lens of Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, also said that he will accompany his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi whey they file their nominations from Raebareli and Amethi, respectively.

“Yes. I will campaign all over India,” he told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several top leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia will campaign in the Uttar Pradesh where elections will be held in the first phase on April 11. Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath is slated to address multiple rallies in the western UP on Monday.

In Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release party’s manifesto, described as ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Also, BJP parliamentary board members of which PM Modi is also a member will be present at the launch ruling party’s election document.

Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has announced that he will campaign for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Besides, he will accompany Sonia and his brother-in-law Rahul when they file their nomination papers from Rae Bareli and Amethi later this week.

Rajnath Singh on Sunday said people of Tamil Nadu have rejected the Congress party and the grand old party is now trying to return through the back door. Addressing an election rally in Perambalur, Singh said that Congress is trying to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu through an opportunistic alliance with DMK.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described PM Narendra Modi as a seasonal bird and dismissed his claim that she was petrified. She said that it was he (Modi) who was scared of her. "BJP leaders "are seasonal birds who come here only during elections and run away after polls" while Trinamool Congress leaders and activists have been with the people 365 days a year," she told a crowd in Falakata of Alipurduar district.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate on corruption. "You can run Mr Modi, but you can't hide. Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice. Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption," he said in a tweet.

A supporter of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds face masks featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in Hyderabad on April 1.In 2014, the Election Commission of India had conducted the Lok Sabha elections in nine phases from April 7 to May 12. Results were declared on May 16. The BJP achieved an absolute majority with 282 seats in 543 members Lower House, 166 seats more than the previous elections. The NDA had won 336 seats. The Congress had won just 44 seats. There is no Leader of Opposition in the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha as the Parliament rules state that a party must have at least 10% of the total seats. This time again, the main contest is between the two national parties -- BJP and Congress. While the BJP is seeking second term in office, the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi is aiming to oust Modi and Amit Shah from the power. The leaders have already hit the campaign trail and are attacking each other. According to several opinion polls, the BJP-led NDA under PM Modi's leadership has an edge over the Congress. The elections will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23. The tenure of current Lok Sabha ends on June 3.
