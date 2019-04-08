Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress, to accompany Sonia, Rahul for nomination

Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has announced that he will campaign for the grand old party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to television reports, Vadra who has come under the lens of Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, also said that he will accompany his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi whey they file their nominations from Raebareli and Amethi, respectively.

“Yes. I will campaign all over India,” he told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several top leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia will campaign in the Uttar Pradesh where elections will be held in the first phase on April 11. Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath is slated to address multiple rallies in the western UP on Monday.

In Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release party’s manifesto, described as ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Also, BJP parliamentary board members of which PM Modi is also a member will be present at the launch ruling party’s election document.