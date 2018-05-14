BS Yeddyurappa, Shikaripura, constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister, is also party’s candidate for the CM post this time.

Shikaripura, constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Shikaripura is the seat where Bharatiya Janata party has fielded BS Yeddyurappa, its top leader in the state. Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister, is also party’s candidate for the CM post this time. Shikarpura, a seat in Karnataka’s Shimoga, is considered as the pocket borough of Yeddyurappa. It is a Lingayat-dominated seat and the elections here are considered to be a cakewalk for Yeddyurappa.

Who is BS Yeddyurappa?

Yeddyurappa is the current Karnataka state president of the BJP, who also served as the 19th chief minister of the state. He started his career as a Sangh worker from Shikarpura constituency in his college days. He was first elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1983. Since then, he has represented the Shikaripura constituency six times. Yeddyurappa has been a member of the Seventh, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth, Twelfth and Thirteenth Legislative Assemblies of Karnataka. In 1994, he became the Leader of Opposition in the assembly. In 2006, Yeddyurappa became the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the finance minister in the government led by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. In 2008, he became the chief minister of the state for the first time and held that post till 2011.

In November 2012, Yeddyurappa launched his own party Karnataka Janata Paksha. In November 2013, he returned to the BJP. He later won Lok Sabha elections from the Shimoga seat of Karnataka.

About Shikarpura constituency

Shikarpura is a constituency in Karnataka’s Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Lingayat-dominated constituency. The constituency is considered as a bastion for Yeddyurappa, who has been an MLA from here for 6 times. The Congress has fielded G Malatesha, while the JD(S) has fielded H T Balegar from the constituency.

Shikaripura constituency election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)