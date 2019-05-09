Gorakhpur election result 2019: Prestige battle for BJP on Yogi Adityanath turf after shock bypoll loss

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election result: Made to bite dust in a constituency that Yogi Adityanath represented for five terms before vacating it in 2017 after his appointment as Chief Minister, BJP's battle in Gorakhpur this Lok Sabha election is one aimed at regaining its pride on this prestige seat. Among the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur will go to polls during the seventh phase on May 19. The seat was represented in the Lower House of the Parliament by Yogi Adityanath as many as five times since 1998. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage The by-election that followed after Yogi Adityanath vacated the seat came as a rude shock for the BJP. Effecting a major upset, Samajwadi Party\u2019s Praveen Kumar Nishad defeated BJP\u2019s Upendra Dutt Shukla by a margin of 21,881 votes. While Nishad got 4,56,513 votes, his nearest rival garnered 4,34,632 votes. This bypoll also acted as the testing ground for the alliance between bitter rivals Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. As part of the arrangement, the BSP did not field its candidate and extended support to SP in the by-election. This time, BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan from the constituency. He is up against Congress\u2019 Madhusudan Tiwari, SP\u2019s Ram Bhuwal Nishad and Dr Ashish Singh of CPI. With SP, BSP and RLD forming a magathbandhan, and Congress and BJP in the fray, Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency is set for a three-way contest. In 2014, Yogi Adityanath defeated his nearest rival Rajmati Nishad by the margin of 3,12,783 seats. While he got 5,39,127 votes, his nearest rival bagged 2,26,344 votes in his kitty. The third place had gone to BSP\u2019s Ram Bhuwal Nishad, who got 1,76,412. Even in 2014, Adityanth had defeated his nearest rival Vinay Shankar Tiwary of BSP by a margin of 2,20,271 votes. He got 4,03,156 votes compared to Tiwary\u2019s 1,82,885 votes. Singer-turned politician also contested this year on an SP ticket, but stood third with 83,059 votes. Since then, he has switched sides to BJP and won 2014 Lok Sabha election from North East Delhi. Fighting from the same constituency this year, he is up against Congress\u2019 veteran and three-time former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.