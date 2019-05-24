Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony date, time and guest list: PM likely to take oath on May 30

Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony date time: Narendra Modi is likely to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for a second successive term on May 30. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer him the oath of office and secrecy. Besides Modi, several ministers will also be administered oath of office. While there is no official communication of the date and time of the Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony from the BJP's end so far, reports said the ceremony will be held on May 30. On Thursday, Modi led the ruling NDA to a stunning victory in the general elections, winning nearly 350 seats in 543 members Lok Sabha. The BJP got an absolute majority on its own, bagging 299 seats (as per trends so far) - at least 27 more than the half-way mark and 17 more than it had won in 2014. In 2014, when Narendra Modi had led the NDA to power with 336 seats. The BJP had won 282 seats. This was the first time in three decades when a political party gained an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha. At that time, the swearing-in ceremony of Modi government was a grand affair as it was attended by the heads of SAARC countries including Pakistani Premier Nawaz Sharif. However, there is no clarity on whether the ceremony will be grander than 2014 or the OM chooses to keep it a low-key affair. Modi is now only the third Indian leader after Congress' Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to retain power for a second consecutive term with full majority in Lok Sabha. Modi's 2019 win is the first after 1971 elections when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made a comeback with an absolute majority. Indira was made the Prime Minister following the death of her father and PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1966. In 1967 elections, Indira was able to get 283 seats out of a total of 520 seats. This was Indira Gandhi's first electoral victory in the general elections. However, she was expelled in 1969 for indiscipline but retained the power. In 1971 elections, Indira was able to increase her party's tally to 352, and thus retained the power.