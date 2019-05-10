‘1984 happened, so what?’ Sam Pitroda’s shocker on anti-Sikh riots triggers a storm, protests break out in Amritsar

New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2019 12:27:02 PM

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit expressed unhappiness over BJP's allegations asking why would the former PM do that.

Sam Pitroda, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Sam Pitroda (ANI)

The politics over former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi refuses to die down. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge of “brashtachari no. 1” and him using the INS Viraat warship for a family vacation during his tenure, the war of words has now shifted to the 1984 riots. Following BJP’s allegations that orders for violence came from the then PM directly, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda stirred a controversy saying, “whatever happened in 1984 has happened. So what?”

“What did you do in last five years. Whatever happened in 1984 has happened,” he said referring to BJP’s allegations. On being asked to comment on BJP’s allegations that Nanawati Commission’s report suggested that the order for violence came from late Rajiv Gandhi Pitroda replied saying this could be another one of BJP’s lies.

“I don’t think so, this is also another lie, and what about 1984? You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua). What have you done?” he was quoted by ANI as saying

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit expressed unhappiness over BJP’s allegations asking why would the former PM do that. “His mother was killed, why would he instruct? He was deeply hurt. Does the BJP act like this? I am really disappointed,” she added.

The BJP tweeted on Thursday that Nanavati Commission, the panel which probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has on record that instructions to kill in the biggest genocide of India came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi’s office. Riots took place in Delhi after the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Thousands were killed in the national capital during pogrom that broke out after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, there are reports by BJP-SAD workers in Amritsar over comments made by Pitroda.

