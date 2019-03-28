Modi vs Mamata: 5 big takeaways from Trinamool’s ‘anti-BJP’ manifesto

Mamata Banerjee released TMC manifesto in Kolkata. (Photo/TMC manifesto)

TMC manifesto highlights: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released her party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019. “We all stand for the country, Not for Modi. For the welfare of the people – Remove BJP, save the country,” is the text printed in bold letters on the first page of TMC manifesto underlining the anti-Modi, anti-BJP manifesto of Bengal’s ruling party. More than a vision document for her state and the country, Mamata’s TMC manifesto appears more to be a compilation of charges against the Modi rule.

1. ‘Modi govt trying to destroy secular India’

Mamata Banerjee has been accusing the Modi government of trying to destroy India’s image of a secular country and the same charge has been discussed in detail by her in the TMC manifesto.

“Under the BJP Government, led by Narendra Modi, the whole nation has fallen prey to the conspiracies of communal fundamentalism. If they are successful, India will lose its secular, generous and diverse characteristics and turn into a narrow-minded, one-dimensional, communal nation. And, that is why this evil power has brought communal violence and hooliganism in Gandhiji’s nation of non-violence,” Mamata Banerjee says.

“Under Narendra Modi’s regime, BJP and its supporters have tried to create an environment in the nation, where everything will be decided based on the directions given by them. They will determine the definition of patriotism. They will decide who is a terrorist,” she goes on to add.

Mamata, in her ‘appeal’ published in the TMC manifesto, says that India’s democratic set up has been threatened in the last five years under the Modi rule.

“In the past five years, we have witnessed democracy being threatened in India – the largest democracy of the world. We have seen undeclared dictatorship being established under the veil of democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blinded by his pride, has forced his autocratic opinions down everyone’s throat,” she says.

2. Account of Modi govt’s failures

Interestingly, the TMC’s election manifesto details failures of Modi government in the past five years ahead of what the party promises to do if it attains power at the Centre.

The TMC manifesto accuses the Modi government of bringing acute distress to the farmers of India. “It is shameful that the agricultural GDP growth in the country has fallen sharply during the first 4 years of the Modi Government to a low of 2.5 per cent compared to 5.2 per cent of the previous 4 years,” it claims.

Talking about rampant corruption under the BJP-led NDA regime, the TMC describes Rafale fighter jet deal as the “mother of all scams in the history of modern India”.

“The Prime Minister himself has been accused of violating all established norms in the Defence Department to directly benefit Mr. Anil Ambani in the Rafale case, to the tune of Rs. 30,000 crores,” it says.

3. ‘Demonetisation – draconian and ruthless act’

Labelling the November 8, 2016 note ban move as a draconian and ruthless act, the TMC manifesto claims that demonestisation destroyed the livelihoods of millions of farmers and crores of entrepreneurs.

“Demonetisation is a mega scam in our nation’s history where a few lakh crores of black money have been converted into white post demonetisation,” it says.

Mamata Banerjee during a rally of Opposition parties in Kolkata. (File Photo)

4. Probe against Demonetisation, revival of Planning Commission

The TMC says it will launch a probe into demonetisation and revive the Planning Commission if the Opposition alliance is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Why was demonetisation carried out? We want a judicial probe monitored by a former Supreme Court judge.We will bring back the Planning Commission and ensure that it strengthens the federal structure,” Mamata Banerjee said during the press conference where she released the 72-page TMC manifesto.

She also said that there was a need to review the GST by an expert. “We want the GST to be reviewed by an expert

committee. If it is really helping people, we would keep it or else we would review it,” Mamata Banerjee said.

5. Promises in TMC manifesto

Apart from several welfare schemes, TMC manifesto also talks about bringing normalcy in the Kashmir Valley. “To restore peace in Kashmir, we will take the nation’s consent, trust

and faith by our side. And we shall proceed towards a brighter future in this respect,” Trinamool Congress says in its manifesto.

Special schemes for people of hilly areas in Bengal such as Kalimpong, Mirik, Darjeeling, Kurseong; 100 per cent rural connectivity; Health for All scheme; systemic judicial reforms; special schemes for farmers and MSME sector; development of Water Transport Corridors are some of the major promises made in TMC manifesto.