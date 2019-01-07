Columbia University and Trinity College Dublin make a joint foray into India

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 2:16 AM

Columbia University and Trinity College Dublin make a joint foray into India In a first-of-its kind move in Indian academia, Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, and Columbia University in the City of New York have jointly launched their latest teaching collaboration, the Dual BA between Trinity College Dublin and Columbia University.

Columbia University, Trinity College Dublin, New York, ColumbiaThe partners said the programme transcends traditional study-abroad opportunities by providing Indian students a chance to pursue a rigorous UG liberal arts education spanning two continents.

Upon completion of the four-year course, graduates earn two bachelor's degrees, one from each institution. Students spend initial two years at Trinity College Dublin, after which they go to Columbia, completing one of the approved majors and the University's core curriculum in years three and four. This move also serves as a model for future cooperation between Columbia and international universities.

Upon completion of the four-year course, graduates earn two bachelor’s degrees, one from each institution. Students spend initial two years at Trinity College Dublin, after which they go to Columbia, completing one of the approved majors and the University’s core curriculum in years three and four. This move also serves as a model for future cooperation between Columbia and international universities.

