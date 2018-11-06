Why Raghuram Rajan says RBI board should be like Rahul Dravid, not Navjot Singh Sidhu

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 10:39 AM

The aim of the RBI board should be to protect the institution, provide sensible advice and not serve interests of the others, former central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said.

Just to be fair, Indian authorities have brought down fiscal deficit, says Raghuram RajanRajan said that the central banks are not in fiscal function of bailing out entities. (Image: Reuters)

The aim of the RBI board should be to protect the institution, provide sensible advice and not serve interests of the others, former central bank governor Raghuram Rajan told CNBC TV18 in an interview. “It (RBI board’s aim) is to protect the health of the institution, but also to provide wide, sensible advice. … the aim of the board is to be a Rahul Dravid, sensible, thoughtful and not, with due respect, Navjot Singh Sidhu,” said Rajan who is currently serving as professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Speaking on the ongoing tussle between the government and the RBI, he said that the unhealthy disagreements between both should not escalate further. “Once you have appointed a governor or deputy governor, you should listen to them,” Rajan said, adding that he commends Viral Acharya for warning in support of RBI’s autonomy. ‘Viral Acharya should be commended for warning in support of RBI’s autonomy’, says Former Governor,” The rift between the government and RBI can be resolved if both sides respect each other’s intent, he told CNBC TV18.

Also read: Share market LIVE UPDATES: Sensex opens 125 points higher, Nifty above 10,550; VEDL, Tat Motors shares surge

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

NBFC issue

Rajan said that the central banks are not in fiscal function of bailing out entities. However, they can provide liquidity if there is a liquidity problem, he said further. The NBFCs account for 17-18 percent of assets and the problem is manageable, Rajan noted.

Growth

The country is in a much better situation in terms of inflation and the government and the RBI should be duly credited for retaining the inflation levels low, he said. India is growing at a faster pace than most other countries, he added. He also said that the monetary policy is expected to tighten in the future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Why Raghuram Rajan says RBI board should be like Rahul Dravid, not Navjot Singh Sidhu
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition