Sugar export curbed after wheat export ban as raging inflation bites Narendra Modi govt

Narendra Modi government has placed curbs on export of sugar, days after banning export of wheat, in a bid to control food inflation and to ensure availability of sugar in the domestic market. Sugar exports have been placed under ‘restricted’ category with effect from 1 June 2022, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, limiting sugar exports to 10 million tonne till the end of the season on 31 October 2022. India is the second largest sugar exporter in the world.

Shooting inflation, which has remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper limit threshold for four straight months, has prompted the government to take stringent fiscal measures such as reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel, and cut custom duties on raw materials plastic, steel and cement.