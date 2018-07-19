RBI to issue new Rs 100 notes; here’s first look of new lavender-coloured currency

The Reserve Bank of India will soon issue lavender-coloured new Rs 100 notes, which will join the list of new designs of Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 10 issued in the last couple of years. “The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue ₹ 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series,” the RBI said in a statement.

The new Rs 100 notes, soon to be issued, has a Motif of “RANI KI VAV” on the back side, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. RANI KI VAV is a memorial built in Patan, Gujarat for the 11th-century king Bhima. The new notes are Lavender-coloured and have 16 silent features — back and front.

The RBI said that the Rs 100 notes in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. Like other notes, the new Rs notes also have silent features such as see-through register and latent image with denominational numeral 100. The denominational numeral is also written in Devnagari as १००. Like every currency note in India, this new note also has a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre. The new Rs 100 note has a security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI, which changes colour from green to blue if it tilted.



Other notable features in the new Rs 100 notes are: