Over 5 crore workers registered on e-Shram portal in two months

Around 55.16% of the all the registered workers so far are from the agriculture sector followed by 12.95% from the construction sector and 8.16% are domestic & household workers.

Over five crore unorgansied sector workers have got themselves registered on the e-Shram portal in exactly two months since the launch of the drive that aims to create a comprehensive database of such a set of workers, and facilitate delivery of various welfare programmes and entitlements meant for them.

Launching the portal on August 26, the government had said that all of the 38 crore unorganised workers (as per the Economic Survey 2019-20) would be registered on the portal. It did not give any timeframe, though.

However, at the current rate, averaging at 8.07 lakh registrations per day, it might take 470 days to get the entire unorganised workforce on board. Registration is totally free.

In the first month since launch, 1.78 crore workers were registered in the portal. Every worker registered on the portal will receive an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh. If a worker is registered meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability.

Around 55.16% of the all the registered workers so far are from the agriculture sector followed by 12.95% from the construction sector and 8.16% are domestic & household workers. More female workers have registered under the portal than their male counterparts. As per the labour ministry data, of the total registered workers 50.45% are female and the remaining 49.55% are male. Workers within the 18-40 years age bracket comprise the largest 61.89% of the total registered persons.

Workers from West Bengal topped the table of registration among the states comprising 21.52% of the total. West Bengal was followed by Odisha (19.41%), Uttar Pradesh (17.44%) and Bihar (14.41%).