Modi’s New India: Houses, toilets for all before 75th Independence anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set ambitious targets to raise the living standards of all citizens and boost the country\u2019s economic growth during his second five-year term in his pursuit of a "New India."\u00a0His goal was reflected in President Ram Nath Kovind\u2019s speech to lawmakers in New Delhi on Thursday that sets out the policies of the new government. \u201cMy government is committed to that very idea of nation-building, the foundation for which was laid in 2014,\u2019\u2019 said Kovind in his\u00a0speech\u00a0to a joint session of parliament. \u201cWhile fulfilling the basic needs of the countrymen, now the government is moving forward towards realizing their aspirations of building a strong, safe, prosperous and all-inclusive India.\u2019\u2019 Here are the government\u2019s aims, which it hopes to complete by 2022 when India will celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence. Doubling farmers\u2019 income Every poor family will have a house Poor people will have access to clean fuel Every poor household will have electricity connection No open defecation Poor will have access to medical facilities Every village will be connected by roads River Ganga will flow uninterrupted; and pollution free Modi swept the election with a massive\u00a0victory, which saw his party win India\u2019s first back-to-back majority since 1984. It\u2019s not the first time Modi has set ambitious goals on houses, toilets, electricity and\u00a0pollution, with mixed success. While he missed the toilet-building target, his government said it was\u00a0on track\u00a0to meet its official March 31 deadline to provide electricity connections to every home. Here are the numbers: 150,000 health and wellness centers in rural areas by 2022 35,000 kilometers of highways to be constructed by 2022 50,000 start-ups to be established in the country by 2024 20 million additional seats for higher education by 2024 $5 trillion economy by 2024