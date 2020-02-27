Modi’s doubling farmers’ income goal set to be achieved? Farm income shoots up this much in ten years

The increased income of the farmers has also enabled them to try advanced solutions and drive innovation in the agritech startup space. (Bloomberg image)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi strived to double farmers’ income, a Nasscom report has revealed that the average farmers’ income in the last ten years has increased by 1.7 times. This is in-line with the government’s aim to substantially increase the farmers’ income. Due to the efforts made as part of schemes and programmes of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare which also aligns with the strategy of doubling farmers’ income, there has been an appreciable improvement in efficiency bringing about a positive impact in the agriculture sector, Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare had said in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha in December 2019.

The increased income of the farmers has also enabled them to try advanced solutions and drive innovation in the agritech startup space. In a move to boost innovation in agritech startups, investments worth USD 248 million has been received in this area in only the first six months of the previous calendar year.

Government’s initiatives to boost farmers’ income in recent years: