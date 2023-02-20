Mango exports to US to get boost

With the setting up of the fourth irradiation facility at Ahmedabad, India’s exports of mangoes varieties Kesar, Alphonso and Banganappale to the United States is expected to give a boost in the coming season (April-July).

Trades sources said while India exported around 1000 tonne of mangoes to the US last year while varieties such as that of Alphonso and Kesar mangoes have been sold in the US market at a premium of $ 9 /a kg and $ 7 / a kg respectively last year compared to $ 3 to $ 4 a kg realized from mangoes sourced from other countries.

India is aiming to expand its footprint in mango exports to high value markets including the United States, Japan, South Korea and European countries.

Currently mangoes exported to the US undergo an irradiation process, where fruit is exposed to gamma radiation, which kills insects or pesticides inside the fruit while countries such Japan and South Korea seek imports of fruits which have undergone vapour heat treatment and hot water treatment for eliminating presence of pests.

Officials said that the irradiation facility at Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Ahmedabad along with similar facilities at Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Nasik and Bengaluru will help expand mango exports to a high value market as the United States.

The exports of mangoes were halted in 2020 and 2021 as inspectors from the United States department of agriculture (USDA) could not visit India for inspection of irradiation facilities due to travel restrictions because of Covid19.

Last year, India exported mangoes to Japan for the first time this season while shipment to South Korea resumed after two years.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDA) has assisted state government agencies in setting up vapour heat treatment facilities in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Vashi (Maharashtra), Nuzvid and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh).

“We have identified more than 50 countries to promote and facilitate mango exports of unique and Geographically Identified (GI) identified varieties,” M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, told FE.



India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes, followed by China. However, it exports less than one per cent mainly because of lack of sea container protocol and air freights are expensive. Uniqueness of Indian mangoes is its sweetness and smaller size.

For mangoes exports, APEDA has identified 15 clusters in Maharashtra (Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg), Gujarat (Junagarh, Valsad, Kutch and Navsari), Uttar Pradesh (Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow), Telangana (Rangareddy, Mehboobnagar and Warangal) and Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Chittoor and Kurnool).

In 2021-22, the United Arab Emirates (44%), United Kingdom (22%), Qatar (7%), Oman (6%), Kuwait (5%), had 84% share in India’s value of fresh mango exports.