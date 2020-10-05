GST Council Meet LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman may address states’ compensation cess today

On the back of low revenue collection and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the states are heading towards a GST revenue shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

GST Council Meeting LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is today chairing the 42nd GST Council meeting via video conferencing. This is the first GST Council meeting after the Centre provided two borrowing options to solve the issue of compensation dues for states. So far, nearly 21 states have opted to borrow Rs 97,000 crore to offset the GST shortfall. On the back of low revenue collection and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the states are heading towards a GST revenue shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore. However, out of this, the Centre calculated that a shortfall of about Rs 97,000 crore is on account of GST implementation, and the rest Rs 1.38 lakh crore is due to the impact of COVID-19 on states’ revenues.