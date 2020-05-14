Nirmala Sitharaman speech today LIVE: More measures eyed after FM Sitharaman’s MSME, liquidity push

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE updates: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major developments for MSME sectors such as collateral-free loans, more measures to give a further push to the economy are expected today. In her Wednesday’s press conference, FM Sitharaman announced measures to boost liquidity for MSMEs via easier loans, credit guarantees and capital infusion for stressed small businesses. Further, Sitharaman also revised the definition of MSMEs, allowing for small businesses to grow bigger and still qualify for benefits intended for them. The measures are intended towards helping 2 lakh MSMEs. Now companies with investment of up to Rs 1 crore fall under Micro enterprises. It has also made provisions that the government procurement tenders up to Rs 200 crores will not go to global tenders. The Finance Minister’s announcements followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he said that the government is rolling out a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help thwart the fallout of coronavirus and lockdown, and also to help make India a self-reliant economy.
Highlights
FM's announcement of support to MSMEs and NBFCs is to be seen as a timely and significant move. There should be zero fiscal hit this year, Emkay Global said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm today. It is expected that the FM will give further details of the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat does not imply isolationism or becoming exclusionist. We’ll build capacities, skill people and compete globally acquiring strengths. We’ll build the #Local. After all, every global brand began with their local strength. We shall integrate with GVCs. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to include everyone-a hawker/street vendor, a trader, MSME, an honest tax-paying middle class, a manufacturer, etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance. - FM Sitharaman
The economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by PM Modi really promises to place India back on the path of economic recovery - CII