  • MORE MARKET STATS

Discoms’ overdues remain flat in October

By: |
December 14, 2020 1:25 AM

October saw the pending dues of discoms to gencos rise marginally m-o-m (1%) to Rs 1.26 trn though the figure was up 35% y-o-y.

The over-dues — payment default of 45-60 days or more — of all state-run discoms in the country to power plants is seen to increased 52% annually to Rs 1.2 lakh crore at August end.Of the Rs 125 bn of outstanding amount (less than 60 days) owed by discoms in October 2020, only 13%, or Rs 20 bn, was paid.

October saw the pending dues of discoms to gencos rise marginally m-o-m (1%) to Rs 1.26 trn though the figure was up 35% y-o-y.

Related News

Of the Rs 125 bn of outstanding amount (less than 60 days) owed by discoms in October 2020, only 13%, or Rs 20 bn, was paid. The total outstanding amount stood at Rs 1.38 trn — flat m-o-m (+1%) but up 30% y-o-y.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Discoms overdues remain flat in October
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UK PM Boris Johnson praises India’s ‘incredible’ solar power strides at climate summit
2GSTN enables auto-populated GSTR-3B return form beginning November
3Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of various schemes under 3 packages; banks sanction Rs 2.05 lakh cr to MSMEs