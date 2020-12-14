Discoms’ overdues remain flat in October

Of the Rs 125 bn of outstanding amount (less than 60 days) owed by discoms in October 2020, only 13%, or Rs 20 bn, was paid.

October saw the pending dues of discoms to gencos rise marginally m-o-m (1%) to Rs 1.26 trn though the figure was up 35% y-o-y.

Of the Rs 125 bn of outstanding amount (less than 60 days) owed by discoms in October 2020, only 13%, or Rs 20 bn, was paid. The total outstanding amount stood at Rs 1.38 trn — flat m-o-m (+1%) but up 30% y-o-y.