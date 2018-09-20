Delhi to save big on electricity bills? Over 2,000 solar rooftop connections expected by year-end, says BSES

BSES has brought more than 1,000 consumers such as Lotus Temple and Maulana Azad Medical college in rooftop solar connections’ list in the city.

Taking to solar energy in a big way, the number of solar connections in Delhi is expected to cross 2,000 by year-end. A report by power distribution company BSES said that 1,077 rooftop solar connections with a sanctioned solar load of more than 40MW have been energised in Delhi to date. BSES has brought more than 1,000 consumers such as Lotus Temple and Maulana Azad Medical college in rooftop solar connections’ list in the city, a company spokesperson said.

“BSES is amongst very few utilities in India, which are engaged in actively propagating the roof top solar installations through direct marketing efforts,” the spokesperson said. Most of the connections that have been energised by BSES fall under domestic category followed by commercial and educational connections namely Vasant Valley school, DPS (east of Kailash), Bal Bharti, Aurobindo Ashram and organisations like TERI.

The surplus electricity generated by consumers part for self consumption can be sold to the discom. They are paid by the discom for the surplus power sold by them, as per the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The domestic consumers also enjoy the benefit of Generation Based Incentive (GBI), which currently is Rs 2 per unit. Moreover, consumers opting for the RESCO model do not have to incur any upfront capital expenditure. It is borne by the vendor, said the BSES spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in July this year, a study titled “Scaling Rooftop Solar – Powering India’s Renewable Energy Transition with Households and DISCOMs” undertaken by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in collaboration with BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) in east and central Delhi areas had stated installation of solar rooftop panels may cut down electricity bill payments and households could save up to 95 percent of their monthly electricity bills. The report found that those residents who, via a subscription plan, buy power from a community rooftop solar PV plant, could also save up to 35 percent on their monthly power bills. The savings have been estimated over the 25-year lifetime of these systems.