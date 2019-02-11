Controversy over data quality: Niti Aayog to seek formal role for improving data, says vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 5:41 AM

NITI Aayog will seek a formal role to improve quality says NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog will seek a formal role to improve quality says Rajiv Kumar

Amid the row over the alleged suppression or window dressing of economic data by the Modi government, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said the think tank would step in and seek a ‘formal role’ for itself to improve the quality of data.

“One of the principal mandates of the NITI Aayog should be to improve the quality of the data in the system,” Kumar told FE in an interview, dismissing the criticism about the think tank’s involvement in the alleged vetting and release of various sets of data.

Also Read: Rational Expectations: Universal basic income trumps subsidies; Sewa-INBI model improves living standards in sustained way 

Stating that the “whole narrative that there is job loss in the economy is bogus”, he added that if that is the finding of the NSSO Survey, even that should be questioned when the report is finally released.

The Planning Commission, the predecessor of the NITI Aayog, used to involve itself in data releases, Kumar said, adding that this was a regular feature under the then Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Controversy over data quality: Niti Aayog to seek formal role for improving data, says vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition