Controversy over data quality: Niti Aayog to seek formal role for improving data, says vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog will seek a formal role to improve quality says Rajiv Kumar

Amid the row over the alleged suppression or window dressing of economic data by the Modi government, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said the think tank would step in and seek a ‘formal role’ for itself to improve the quality of data.

“One of the principal mandates of the NITI Aayog should be to improve the quality of the data in the system,” Kumar told FE in an interview, dismissing the criticism about the think tank’s involvement in the alleged vetting and release of various sets of data.

Stating that the “whole narrative that there is job loss in the economy is bogus”, he added that if that is the finding of the NSSO Survey, even that should be questioned when the report is finally released.

The Planning Commission, the predecessor of the NITI Aayog, used to involve itself in data releases, Kumar said, adding that this was a regular feature under the then Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia.