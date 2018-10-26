Chilean delegation seeks joint collaboration with India in agriculture sector

In July, the two agencies and a group of Indian importers launched the first campaign to promote trade and consumption of Chilean Kiwi in the Indian market.

Close on the heels of the recent visit of Minister of State for External Affairs, Gen (retd) VK Singh to Chile, a high level agricultural delegation from that country is arriving on Monday to apprise India about the new strategic guidelines of the Ministry of Agriculture of the South American country.

According to diplomatic sources, “The agenda of the Chilean delegation includes a visit to the Institute of Agricultural Research and a meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture with the objective of discussing the access and opening of the markets to the products of Chile in India and vice-versa, as well as the cooperation and the possibilities of joint work in the agricultural field.”

As part of a visit to Asia and the Middle East, Minister of Agriculture of Chile, Antonio Walker, is accompanied by National Director of the Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG), Horacio Bórquez, Director of the Office of Agricultural Studies and Policies (ODEPA), María Emilia –Undurraga and Head of International Affairs, Office of Agricultural Studies and Policies (ODEPA), José Miguel Rodríguez .

For the first time ever, as reported by FE earlier, Ministry of External Affairs along with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), including others had organised Indian-Latin American and Caribbean Conclave in Chile.

“India represents a strategic market for the growth and diversification of Chilean exports in the world. For this reason, the Chilean authorities and exporters carry out strong efforts and a permanent work rapprochement and promotion towards the Indian market,” said the diplomat.

In September, the office of ProChile in India, the Chilean Fresh Fruits Association (ASOEX, in Spanish) undertook a tour in India, seeking to position themselves as suppliers of quality fresh fruits from Chile, the world’s largest exporter of grapes, blueberries and plums.

In July, the two agencies and a group of Indian importers launched the first campaign to promote trade and consumption of Chilean Kiwi in the Indian market. It was the first time that a Chilean fruit was announced on the largest e-commerce platform in India, Big Basket.

According to figures from ASOEX, Chile currently exports to India apples, kiwis, grapes, pears, plums, cherries, among others. In the 2016-2017 more than 29,000 tons of fresh Chilean fruit were sent to India, out of which 82.1% was apples.

Exports of fresh Chilean fruit to India reached $ 24.8 million in 2017, while in the first half of this year , these shipments exceeded $ 48.3 million, states data from Commercial Information of DIRECON-ProChile, and Chilean Central Bank.

In 2016, the two countries signed an extension of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) which allows Chile to have a tariff advantage of 50% compared to other countries that export fruit to India.