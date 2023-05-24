scorecardresearch
Broken rice exports to be allowed only for meeting food security needs of other countries

India, the world’s second-largest rice producer after China, commands a 40 per cent share in the global trade.

Written by PTI
rice exports
On September 9 last year, the government banned export of broken rice to check rising retail prices and boost domestic supply. (Representational Picture)

 Exports of broken rice will be allowed on the basis of permission given by the government for shipments to other countries for meeting their food security needs, according to a notification. In general, the export of broken rice is banned.

“The export policy of broken rice is prohibited, however, export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On September 9 last year, the government banned export of broken rice to check rising retail prices and boost domestic supply. A 20 per cent export duty had also been imposed on non-basmati rice except for the par-boiled, to discourage exports. India, the world’s second-largest rice producer after China, commands a 40 per cent share in the global trade.

The country exported 21.2 million tonnes of rice in 2021-22, of which 3.94 million tonnes were basmati rice.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 22:37 IST

