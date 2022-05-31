India-Somalia relations: Indian response to the new government?

By Rohit Kumar Sharma

The last few days have been significant for the Federal Republic of Somalia, a country in the Horn of Africa, marred by ongoing crisis for decades. On May 15, the Somalian parliamentarians voted in Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the republic’s President. This was a re-election for 66-year-old Mohamud, who ruled from 2012 to 2017 and defeated incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo. The nation of 15 million people has endured conflict with no strong central government since the fall of the dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991 and has also faced severe drought and dire famine crises. Moreover, the previous president’s attempt to extend his term has also deeply divided the security forces, resulting in street battles between the various factions of the security forces.

The resurgence of Islamist insurgency led by Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab group, which controls swathes of the country, has doubled down on its attacks against the Somali security forces and their counterparts from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The volatile security situation has prompted US President Joe Biden to authorize the redeployment of hundreds of US soldiers to train, equip and support the elite Somalian security units. Following the election of a new president, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prolonged its support for Somalia under its Extended Credit Facility, which the country desperately needs to respond to the calamity that aid agencies say could turn out to be much more severe compared to Somalia’s 2011 famine. James Swan, who heads the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), welcomed the election results and has urged the international community to capitalize on this “moment of opportunity”. However, Swan also noted many irregularities in parliamentarians’ selection and violence at many places during the election. Also, he noted that only 21 percent of the elected members were women despite a 30 percent quota.

Despite all the complexities and perennial crises in-country, the new government offers immense opportunities to India to assist the African nation in its endeavour to attain economic stability and national security.

India-Somalia bilateral relations

Indian traders have been trading with the Horn of Africa since ancient times. There was a sizable number of Indians in the country before the outbreak of the civil war. However, after 1991 most Indians left Somalia for other stable neighboring countries like Kenya. On the security front, following the outbreak of civil war, Indian peacekeepers have served in both United Task Forces (UNITAF) and United Nations Operation in Somalia (UNOSOM). Around 4,600 Indian peacekeepers, led by Brigadier M.P Bhagat, participated in UNOSOM II during 1993-94. Even the Indian Navy played a significant part in UNITAF and has been involved in anti-piracy patrolling in the Gulf of Aden since 2008. India is also a member of the UN Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPCS) created in 2009.

India offers Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training scholarships and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships to Somalian students. In 2018-19, Somalia availed of 24 slots under these schemes, while 17 Somalian students were offered ICCR scholarships during 2021-22. MoU was signed between the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia in 2018 to train young Somali diplomats in FSI.

Somalia also qualifies for India’s Duty Free Tariff Preference (DFTP), a unilateral preferential tariff scheme provided by the Government of India for the least developed countries. The total trade between both the countries in 2020-21 was estimated to be around US$ 560.12 million, which is minuscule as compared to India’s total trade with the region.

India’s response?

India’s approach to the region was recently summed up in a column by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar who noted that India would respond to “Africa’s priorities, demands and needs, rather than impose its agenda.” The Indian policy towards the region is also anchored to the SAGAR doctrine, acronym for Security and Growth for All in the Region, which stresses maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean to strengthen economic and security connections with its maritime neighbors. Somalia’s geographical location fits in perfectly with India’s broader scheme of things in the region, which could mutually benefit both countries. India can align itself with the priorities laid down by the new Somalian president that include- national reconciliation, addressing the security threat from Al-Shabaab, constitutional and judicial reforms, and focusing on the dire drought. The number of people affected by drought has risen to almost 6.1 million, and the rise in food prices has amplified the famine crisis.

Seemingly, India stands committed against terrorism as it reiterated its support to Somalia and its people “in their collective desire for a stable, secure and peaceful future” following the terror attack by Al-Shabaab at the Mogadishu Airport in March 2022. With its time-tested military institutions and training academies, India can train young Somalian recruits in its academies as it has already been doing with recruits from other African nations. India can also share its counter-insurgency experience with Somalian forces to respond to terror threats. Interestingly, India can also leverage President-elect Mohamud’s connection with India, as he did a master’s degree in technical education from India’s Barkatullah University.

India can also help Somalia build up its democratic institutions and share its experience in sustaining democratic values. India contributed a sum of US$ 1 million to the United Nations trust fund in Somalia in support of the African Union in 2021. The Indian government can explore other possibilities to sustain the African Union forces in the country. Given the lack of internet penetration in Somalia, India can help build its digital infrastructure in cooperation with other major international players in the market.

Interestingly, amidst all the crises in the country, the current situation in Somalia is ripe for India to act and build a strong and steady partnership with the country. The earlier the Indian government responds, the better. This aligns with India’s foreign policy objective in Africa and would help the beleaguered nation without any cost to Indian wider objectives in the region.

(Author is Doctoral Candidate at Centre for West Asia, School of International Studies, JNU. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited).