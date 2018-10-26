India and Japan to co-develop Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Defence equipment and technology cooperation is one of the most critical points in Abe’s larger security conceptualization of Japan’s Proactive Contribution to Peace. (Reuters)

For the first time ever, India and Japan, in an effort to take forward their growing strategic partnership, are working together on Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

This is the outcome of the engagement between the Acquisition, Technology and Logistical Agency (ATLA) of Japan and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which has resulted in a joint project in the area of development of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) and Robotics.

According to the foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, at the India Japan annual summit starting Sunday, defence and security cooperation will be another important area that will come up for discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

Defence equipment and technology cooperation is one of the most critical points in Abe’s larger security conceptualization of Japan’s Proactive Contribution to Peace.

The two countries in July this year have inked a project arrangement about joint research on the Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation Technology for UGV/robotics.

This is the first ever joint research arrangement between the defence ministries after the agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and technology of 2016; this would lead to deeper development of the technology in the future.

During the 4th Joint Working Group on Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation (JWG-DETC) both sides had identified various areas in the defence and security sector where the two could jointly develop and produce different platforms.

As reported by FE Online earlier, the Japanese side had shown interest to participate in the Indian Navy’s Project 75 (I) – building of six diesel-electric submarines. Two Japanese companies were among those had received the RfI from the Indian Navy: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, manufacturers of the ultra-quiet Soryu class submarine.

Both countries are interested in promoting defence equipment and technology transfer through joint effort between both public and private sector companies.