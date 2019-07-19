Excercise Garuda a big success, gives IAF more teeth to fight challenges

To promote interoperability through exchange of knowledge and experience were the main objectives of the exercise and to bring both India and France closer.

Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent landed back after a successful Ex Garuda 2019, a bilateral Indo-French hosted by French Air Force (FAF) for a fortnight from July 1-12 at Mont-de-Marsan France. Lessons learnt will help IAF in adding more teeth to its overall war waging capabilities.

Ex Garuda-VI was the largest international air training exercise for the year 2019, where the IAF had pitched 134 air-warriors, four Su-30 MKI fighters besides one IL-78 and two C-17 aircraft which were providing logistic support during induction and de-induction.

To promote interoperability through exchange of knowledge and experience were the main objectives of the exercise and to bring both India and France closer.

It also ensured that the participating contingents were given exposure to operational environment in an international scenario.

As has been reported earlier, Ex-Garuda VI was planned in two phases, where both the IAF and the FAF were flying missions which involved Large Force Engagement (LFE) air combat exercises in near realistic environment. The two air forces also exchanged best practices towards enhancing their operational capability and participated in operations both by day and by night.

According to IAF officials, during the entire duration of the exercise, the IAF maintenance crew ensured 100% serviceability of all assets, in an effort to ensure that all missions were flown on all days as planned.

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Vice Chief of Air Staff had also visited the IAF contingent during the exercise and also flew in the final mission and had interacted with GARUDA participants during the closing ceremony of Exercise Garuda-VI .

The continued participation in such joint exercises help India in better joint man ship with the friendly forces. Over the year, there has been active participation by IAF in various exercises hosted by various countries.