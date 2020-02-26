Trump-Modi joint statement has tough message for Pakistan on terrorism; details here

The camaraderie between Trump and Modi was on full display during the 36-hour visit.

The President of the United States Donald Trump on Tuesday concluded his two-day state visit to India after a grand dinner at New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhawan. The camaraderie between the two leaders was on full display during the 36-hour visit and it reflected in the joint statement by the US and India called the “Vision and Principles for India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership”. It condemned all forms of cross-border terrorism and “use of terrorist proxies”. The Indo-US joint statement called upon Pakistan to walk the talk and act against terror organisations by taking concerted action against all terrorist groups including Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, Al-Qa’ida, ISIS and TTP and all their affiliates. It also named the D-Company which is a term widely used for the criminal and terror network owned by 1993 Bombay serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his gang.

The Indo-US joint statement also called on neighbouring Pakistan to ensure that no territory under the country’s control is used to launch terror attacks. It also demanded that perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and other terror attacks be brought to justice.

The statement holds significance for India as the country has raised the issue of cross-border terrorism on global platforms and also during state visits by international leaders including the permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC). US President Donald, Trump in his speech during Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad and after official meetings in Hyderabad, had said that America is working with Pakistan to curb terrorism in the region, adding that he shares good relations with both PM Modi and Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

In the joint statement, the US renewed its support for India’s bid to become a permanent member of the UNSC. Trump also reaffirmed US support for India’s entry to the NSG or the Nuclear Suppliers Group without any further delay. The statement also talked about a wide range of issues including Indo-US cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the QUAD, defence, space and research.