scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Chandrayaan 3: How MSMEs helped India’s ISRO in groundbreaking moon mission

The Component manufacturing facility of CTTC (Central Tool Room & Training Centre), Bhubaneswar produces high-precision components in general and aerospace components that are used by ISRO, Aeronautical Development Agency, IISU, Hindustan Aeronautics, etc.

Written by Girish Khurana
Chandrayaan 3, India moon landing, isro, isro moon mission, msme, space startups, msme news, space news, chandrayaan news
According to the data platform Statista, India’s aerospace and defence composite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1 per cent from $31.8 million in 2021 to $71.2 million in 2027. (image: Pexels)

India’s moon mission: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) groundbreaking lunar project Chandrayaan 3 made a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday, making India the fourth nation to land on the moon and the first country to make a landing on the untouched southern region. As a collective effort of big and small stakeholders, the MSME Ministry also had a role to play in the gigantic success.

Congratulating the momentous feat by ISRO, MSME Minister Narayan Rane highlighted how the MSME Tool Room located in Bhubaneswar under the MSME Ministry supported the mission.

“Bhubaneswar Tool Room under the Ministry of MSME developed 54,000 aerospace components of 437 types for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Also, IDEMI Mumbai played an important role in component manufacturing,” Rane posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read

“Symbol of the hopes of 1.4 billion people #Chandrayaan3 created history. #NewIndia became the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon.”

The Component manufacturing facility of CTTC (Central Tool Room & Training Centre), Bhubaneswar produces high-precision components in general and aerospace components that are used by ISRO, Aeronautical Development Agency, IISU, Hindustan Aeronautics, etc. These components have been used in Chandrayaan missions and the manufacturing of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, according to the tool room’s website.

On the other hand, the Institute For Design Of Electrical Measuring Instruments (IDEMI), Mumbai provides various designing, development, tool room services and testing facilities, including rapid prototyping in plastic, precision machining, injection moulding tools, and pressure die casting tools, according to the institute’s web portal.

Also read: Chandrayaan 3: From mortgaging house to making components for moon mission, this space entrepreneur has come a long way

Importantly, the principal financial institution in the country to promote and finance MSMEs SIDBI in February, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies and Industries to “facilitate mutual cooperation between the institutions for the overall benefit of MSMEs in aerospace and defence and other sectors.” SIATI is the industry body for enterprises including MSMEs in the aerospace sector.  

According to the data platform Statista, India’s aerospace and defence composite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1 per cent from $31.8 million in 2021 to $71.2 million in 2027.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 11:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS