Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates second phase of Samruddhi Corridor, opening 600 kms of Mumbai-Nagpur route

The second phase of the Samruddhi Corridor between Shirdi and Bharvir in Nashik district was inaugurated on Friday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Post inauguration, around 600 kilometres of the total 701-km route between Mumbai and Nagpur is now open for the public.

The 80-km stretch under phase 2 will ease the commutation to Shirdi, a famous religious tourist destination, from Mumbai, Thane and Nashik. According to officials, the new road will also enhance connectivity from Vidarbha to various parts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nasik through an interchange at Gonde in Sinnar.

Also Read Andhra govt boosts road infra, lays foundation stone for Rs 630 crore road construction in Nandyala district

Moreover, the Shirdi-Barvir stretch will help people of Shirdi and its adjoining areas get quick access to medical facilities, said officials. With the Shirdi-Barvir stretch, SMBT Hospital will be within the residents’ reach as the healthcare center is merely 500 metres away from the Bharvir interchange.

Boon to farmers

The Samruddhi Expressway’s Phase 2 stretch will also bring smiles for local farmers (of Shirdi, Ahmednagar and Sinnar) as it will help them to get farm produce to Mumbai quickly owing to decrease in cargo transport time.

According to the officials concerned, the Shirdi-Barvir stretch of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg comprises six weighbridges, 56 toll booths, three interchanges at three plazas, 23 light vehicular underpasses, 30 underpasses, 18 minor bridges, and seven major bridges.

Also Read NHAI eyes Rs 60k crore via asset monetisation

Route map

The 11.141 km of phase 2 stretch, costing around Rs 3,200 crore, passes through seven villages in Kopargaon (Ahmednagar district), 60.969 km in Sinnar and 7.067 km in Igatpuri, both in Nashik district.

On December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the The 520-kilometre long first phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg from Nagpur to Shirdi. The stretch cut the travel time between Vidarbha’s largest city and the temple town from 10 hours to five hours.

Officials said that people of 24 districts from Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra have benefited from the mega road project.

(With inputs from PTI)