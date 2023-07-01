Indian Railways reschedules Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express – Check latest timing and stoppages

Indian Railways on Saturday rescheduled the timing of 12021 Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express. This comes following the late running of the link train. The train left Howrah railway station at 08:20 hrs instead of 06:20 hrs.

On Friday, the train number 12022 Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express was running late by more than six hours and 41 minutes, according to the National Train Enquiry System (NTES). It reached the destination station after 03:00 hrs on July 1.

The train is being maintained and operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. In a statement, the zonal railways said, “12021 Howrah-Barbil Janshatabdi Express has been rescheduled to leave Howrah at 08:20 hrs instead of 06:20 hrs on 01.07.2023 due to late running of the link train.”

Stoppages and Frequency of Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express:-

The train operates on all days of the week. However, during its journey between the two cities, the train halts at eight stations. These are – Kharagpur Junction, Ghatsila, Tatanagar Junction, Sini Junction, Chaibasa, Dangoaposi, Noamundi, and BaraJamda railway stations. It covers three states – West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Distance and Travel time of HWH-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express:-

The Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express train covers a distance of 398 km in six hours and thirty minutes. This is the only train which connects the two cities.

When will the train reach Barbil?

According to the NTES, the train is expected to reach Barbil railway station at 13:30 hrs. The passengers can check the latest update on the same by visiting the official website of NTES at https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/. One can also download the NTES mobile app from Playstore. On May 04, 2023, the zonal railway provided an additional stoppage at Sini railway stations on an experimental basis for a period of six months.