India will see its US-imposed tariffs decline to 10% following a late night proclamation from President Donald Trump. The US Supreme Court dealt a major blow to the POTUS on Friday — striking down his sweeping reciprocal tax policy as a violation of federal law. Trump had signed a proclamation heralding a 10% duty for “all articles imported into the United States” soon after the stinging 6-3 defeat. He also insisted through a barrage of social media posts that the verdict was “ridiculous” and vowed to impose “even stronger” curbs.

“It is my great honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a global 10% tariff on all countries, which will be effective almost immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote on Truth Social hours after the verdict.

White House officials later told the media that all countries will trade agreements will now ‘reset’ to the newly announced 10% tariff rate.

Trump has a ‘Plan B’ to save his tariffs

Members of the Trump cabinet have also indicated plans to “invoke alternative legal authorities” to replace the tariffs imposed last year through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“The Court did not rule against President Trump’s tariffs. Six justices simply ruled that IEEPA authorities cannot be used to raise even $1 of revenue. This administration will invoke alternative legal authorities to replace the IEEPA tariffs. We will be leveraging Section 232 and Section 301 tariff authorities that have been validated through thousands of legal challenges,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.