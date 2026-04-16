Tata Consultancy Services has paused work at its Nashik office amid furore over sexual harassment and forced conversion claims. Eight people have been arrested, and one remains at large after multiple employees came forward to complain against their seniors. The company has since asked its Nashik employees to work from home and confirmed the suspension of the accused individuals.

TCS sources told FinancialExpress.com that the company had allowed its Nashik employees to work from home for their own safety amid protests and intimidation. They said employees were not comfortable coming to office at this time and reiterated that TCS wanted its workers to stay safe.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has also ordered an internal investigation — calling such allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing.” He said in a statement that the matter was being treated with the “utmost seriousness”, and action had already been initiated against the accused employees. He added that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations.

“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees,” the statement added.

Eight arrested, SIT probe underway

Police arrested eight employees of Tata Consultancy Services earlier this week while one female employee remains absconding. The investigation was launched after several female employees lodged complaints against senior colleagues for mental and sexual harassment. They claimed that the human resources department had ignored their claims. Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik told news agency PTI on Wednesday that the HR head of the unit had allegedly discouraged a victim from submitting a complaint — saying “these things happen” and sided with the accused.

“Nine FIRs have been registered in Nashik involving allegations of attempted religious conversion, sexual harassment, and religious harassment at the workplace. The accused-nine in total, including seven men and two women-held positions of authority such as team leaders and allegedly misused their roles to harass co-workers,” Karnik told the publication.

The Special Investigating Team probing the matter also told ANI that the HR manager and AGM had ignored over 70 messages alleging harassment. Officials believe HR Manager Nida Khan is the ‘mastermind’ who tried to suppress the complaint and shield the accused. The SIT has recovered approximately 78 ‘suspicious’ call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused and reportedly found evidence of potential financial transactions.