As part of its growth roadmap, SiXiT Sports, one of the country’s fastest-growing cricket brands, has signed two-time T20I World Cup winner and India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format – Arshdeep Singh as its brand ambassador. The cricket equipment manufacturer also announced the launch of cricket kits, bats, and leather cricket balls. It is also strengthening its presence in the cricket footwear and apparel categories.

From Gully to Glory

In doing so, the Madurai-based tennis ball manufacturer has further strengthened its brand presence and plans to roll out a high-voltage integrated marketing campaign across India by combining digital engagement, grassroots activations, and cricket community initiatives.

Commenting on the development, Arshdeep Singh said, “Every cricketer in India starts the same way with a cricket tennis ball, a narrow lane, and a dream. SiXiT has been part of that journey for millions of players across India, including me, and that is what drew me to this association. This is a brand that genuinely understands where cricket comes from. I look forward to being part of what SiXiT is building, not just as a face, but as someone who believes in what this brand stands for.”

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“For many young cricketers in India, the first experience with the sport begins in small grounds and gully lanes. SiXiT has grown alongside this grassroots cricket culture, and our cricket tennis balls have become a familiar part of weekend matches and local tournaments across the country,” said Bhavin Lakhlani, sales head, SiXiT.

As cricket participation continues to expand, the sporting goods industry is evolving alongside. As a market leader in the cricket tennis ball category, we are focused on building this strong foundation while expanding into new product segments,” adds Lakhlani.

The focus lies on meeting the modern-day cricketer’s wish-list, thereby tapping his/her potential. This will deepen the brand’s connection with aspiring talents from the grassroots level, believes Bharat Singh, marketing & digital commerce head, SiXiT. “Cricket in this nation lives in every gully, every maidan, and in every weekend tournament. At SiXiT, we have built our brand on that reality. As we strengthen our presence across equipment segments, the focus will be on meeting young cricketers’ needs – online, on their smartphones and favourite platforms. The refreshed brand identity, tie-up with Arshdeep, are all designed to deepen that connection.”

Scaling the Roadmap

Currently a ₹125-crore brand, SiXiT is targeting ₹300 crore revenue in the next three years, driven by product expansion, increased distribution, and deeper engagement with grassroots cricket communities.

The sports manufacturer has a dedicated 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Madurai, employing over 1,000 people. They have over 2,000 distributors and wholesalers, and the products are available through 50,000+ retail outlets across the country with a strong digital presence in quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon, and Flipkart.