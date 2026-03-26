Munich-headquartered BSH Home Appliances Group on Thursday reported a 7% growth in India in 2025, even as overall revenue declined 1.6% year-on-year after adjusting for currency effects. In local currency terms, overall revenue rose 2.8%, it said in a press briefing to announce its results.

The Group reported a turnover of €15 billion for 2025, navigating a difficult global environment marked by weak housing markets and geopolitical tensions.

India’s growth led the company to remove the country from its emerging markets bracket and start reporting it separately from 2026, like the Greater China region. It did not specify the overall size of the India business though. The company makes a a range of products from dishwashers to refrigerators and washing machines at its Chennai plant, set up in 2018.

“India is a subcontinent with huge potential. It is an extremely important market that now demands separate focus. To reflect the size, dynamism and strategic importance of the Indian market, India will be established as an independent Region India from 2026,” said Matthias Metz, chief executive officer, BSH Home Appliances Group, said.

The dishwasher category within the India business surged 75%, aided by GST cuts between September 2025 and January 2026, making it the fastest-growing segment. Laundry (washing machine) volumes rose about 15%, while demand for built-in steam ovens jumped 30%, signalling a shift toward healthier cooking, the Group said.

The company also recorded its highest-ever festive sales in India, with strong growth across dishwashers, cooking and laundry appliances, it said.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its product portfolio and localisation strategy. Its ‘Make-in-India-for-India’ approach in cooling appliances aims to cover everything from entry-level to premium refrigerators. It is also scaling up small appliances such as air fryers and mixer grinders, alongside launching Siemens coffee machines.