For many NRIs, the flight back to India is not a full stop. It is a comma. A career opportunity abroad may still be alive. Children’s education plans may still be overseas. A spouse may continue to work in another country. In that in-between phase, “returning” is rarely a clean break. It is often a recalibration. Still, the moment you land in India, the system does not see grey. It sees categories.

In this exclusive conversation with FinancialExpress.com, CA Sagar Soman, Consultant, NRI Taxation & Cross-Border Wealth Advisory, gives us a main metaphor when you return, two referees step onto the field, and they are not reading from the same rulebook.

One is FEMA. The other is income tax.

FEMA, implemented in practice through banks under the RBI framework, governs what you can legally hold and transact, whether your bank accounts should be NRE, NRO, FCNR, RFC or resident accounts, and what kind of cross-border transactions are permitted.

Crucially, FEMA status is not just about counting days. While the broad threshold refers to staying in India for more than 182 days in the preceding financial year, intent matters.

If you return for employment or business, or in circumstances that suggest you plan to stay for an uncertain period, your FEMA-linked banking compliance may effectively shift from the date of return. Short visits without that intent typically do not alter your FEMA residential status.

Income tax, by contrast, is far more mechanical. It largely follows a days-and-history test. Many returning NRIs may initially qualify for RNOR status — a transitional category that can provide limited relief from full global income taxation. Over time, however, most move into ROR status, where worldwide income reporting applies in full.

This distinction, Soman stresses, is not merely technical. It determines whether you are simply residing in India for a while or whether your financial life, account structures and reporting obligations have fundamentally changed.

For those in what he calls “two-country mode,” the advice is practical and urgent: keep your travel dates, employment start and end letters, and bank redesignation records meticulously organised. In cross-border taxation, outcomes are not decided by intention alone — they are decided by facts. A temporary return, in other words, is not a pause button. It is a phase that demands clarity, documentation and foresight.

How should bank accounts be structured if the stay is only 1–2 years?

The right approach is simple: do the legal hygiene first, then do the financial optimisation. On return, I see many NRIs argue: “I may go abroad again, so I’ll keep NRE &NRO as it is.” That’s where avoidable trouble begins.

Account type is not a lifestyle choice; it has to match your FEMA status. Banks expect re-designation when your status changes. The same logic applies to existing NRE fixed deposits.

They don’t necessarily have to be broken on return, but they do need to be re- designated in the bank’s books once your FEMA status flips — either as a resident rupee term deposit, or on maturity the proceeds can be transferred to RFC (where eligible), depending on what you want to do next.

And it’s not just bank accounts. The same status-change discipline applies to your demat, mutual fund folios, broker accounts and KYC records. Many NRIs do the bank conversion correctly but forget investments — and then the first time they try to redeem or sell, the broker blocks the transaction, asks for fresh declarations, or the account category doesn’t match the status. A temporary return is the best time to align all of it while you’re onshore.

Now, the smart structuring for a temporary return typically looks like this:

Keep one clean resident operating account in India for salary and expenses —because life in India runs on INR and local banking rails. Then, if you want to stay insulated from currency swings during the transition, there’s a very elegant bridge: FCNR(B) before return → continue till maturity after return → then decide next

step.

If you place an FCNR(B) deposit while you’re still NRI, RBI permits it to continue till maturity even after you return and your status changes. That means your funds stay in foreign currency for that period — you reduce INR depreciation risk and you avoid forcing a currency conversion on day one.

During the RNOR phase, interest on certain RBI-approved foreign currency deposits may remain exempt in India under Section 10(15)(iv)(fa), subject to conditions. This exemption is status-linked — if you later become ROR, the tax treatment typically changes.

After maturity, you can either convert to INR, or if you want a foreign-currency pocket inside India, you can use an RFC account where eligible. One nuance I always emphasise: RFC is useful, but not compulsory.

If your overseas bank account is already functional and you’re comfortable keeping foreign currency abroad, RFC becomes optional rather than essential. On the foreign side, I’d keep it practical: maintain only the overseas savings/checking accounts you genuinely need for salary credits, direct debits or future relocation, and keep thepaper trail clean.

If you’re likely to become ROR over time, avoid carrying unnecessary overseas banking clutter into that phase — because disclosure and reporting expectations become far more stringent. And if this is a “round-trip” — India for a year or two and then overseas again — plan for the reverse switch as well.

The easiest exits are when people update status early, keep documentation clean, and don’t allow resident accounts and mandates to run for months after they’ve already moved out. Status alignment is not a one-time event; it’s a cycle.

What is one financial mistake NRIs should absolutely avoid if they plan to move abroad again?

The most damaging mistake is letting “convenience” override compliance. I hear this logic often: “Once I become resident, I only get USD 250,000 under LRS, and there’s TCS. If I remain NRI on paper, I can later use the USD 1 million repatriation route. So I won’t convert my accounts.”

That’s not how the system works.

First, these are different windows for different statuses — LRS is a resident framework; the USD 1 million repatriation facility is typically used for repatriation from NRO balances and eligible assets in the non-resident context, subject to conditions, documentation and tax compliance. And practically, it is a documentation-heavy lane — bank paperwork, tax-compliance proofs, and a clean money trail — so it’s not a ‘hack’, it’s a compliance route.

Second, you cannot keep the wrong account status just to access a preferred remittance route or avoid TCS. FEMA is the rulebook you must play by — and FEMA has a strict penalty framework. Once the issue surfaces, it’s never a pleasant clean-up.

On TCS specifically: it is often a cash-flow irritant, but it is generally adjustable through the tax return mechanism — it should not become a reason to keep a non-compliant banking structure.

If they take up employment in India for a short period, how should salary accounts, investments, and local assets be managed?

Think like you’re setting up a house you may vacate soon: simple layout, clear documentation, easy exit.

For salary, keep it straightforward: use a resident salary account, and ensure your bank knows your correct status. Trying to route India salary through legacy NRI accounts is the kind of “small shortcut” that later becomes a big explanation.

Then check the basics that actually keep life running: SIPs, EMIs, insurance premiums, credit-card auto-debits, standing instructions. People change country but forget the mandates. One EMI bounce, one policy lapse, or one rejected SIP — and suddenly the “short stay” becomes a messy clean-up exercise. While you’re setting up the salary account, spend one hour auditing all mandates and fixing them properly.

Also, NRIs often assume a nominee can “operate” an account. That’s not how it works. A nominee typically helps in transmission on death; it doesn’t automatically solve day-to-day operability. For day-to-day operations, banks typically require a mandate, joint holding (where appropriate), or a documented POA route that the bank or institution accepts. This one correction prevents most panic calls later.

When it comes to investments, follow one practical rule: consolidate, update KYC, keep records clean. The people who suffer during the next move are not the ones who invested — they are the ones who invested with scattered folios, old phone numbers, and mismatched names across PAN/Aadhaar/passport.

If property is part of the picture — even a simple rental — treat it like a separate project. Rent credits, tenant documentation, TDS where applicable, and repatriation planning later… these are not difficult, but they are detail-heavy. When someone is moving countries twice, property cashflows are usually where friction shows up first.

One more practical item people ignore: FATCA/CRS declarations. Many banks and brokers can restrict transactions simply because these are pending or outdated. If you fix it while you’re in India, you avoid unpleasant surprises later.

Finally, this is the part most NRIs underuse — a temporary India visit is the perfect time to do an India-side reset. I’ve seen NRIs stuck overseas at redemption time because OTP goes to an old Indian number, Aadhaar/PAN names don’t match, or CKYC is outdated. So while you’re physically in India andAadhaar OTP is working, clean the ecosystem: update Aadhaar mobile/email; align PAN/Aadhaar/passport spellings; refresh bank and investment KYC; update

nominees; and trace old “forgotten” buckets — EPF/UAN, NPS logins, legacy pension/superannuation accounts.

This isn’t paperwork for its own sake. It’s what prevents the classic NRI problem: “Everything was fine until I tried to redeem / claim.”

How will interest or investment income earned abroad be taxed during the period they live and work in India, and how can double taxation be legally minimised?

Taxability depends on whether you are NR, RNOR, or ROR for that specific financial year.

In NR years, India generally taxes only India-sourced income. In RNOR years, you often get a transition benefit — foreign income is not fully pulled into India’s tax net except in specific situations (for example, where it arises from a business controlled or a profession set up in India). In ROR years, India taxes global income and expects detailed foreign asset/income reporting.

One confusion I correct almost every week: remitting money to India is not the same as creating taxable income. Remittance doesn’t change the character of income; tax depends on your residential status and the nature/source of the income.

People panic that “if I transfer my foreign savings to India, India will tax it” — that’s not how the law works. The real risk comes when residency changes, reporting becomes stricter, and documentation is weak. So the mindset should be: classify status correctly, keep the income trail clean, and then remittances become a compliance process, not a tax scare.

To minimise double taxation legally, the playbook is standard and defensible: apply the relevant DTAA article to determine taxing rights, and where tax is paid abroad and income is taxable in India, claim foreign tax credit with proper reporting and documentation (Form 67 process and related schedules).

The relief is won or lost on documentation: keep foreign tax withholding certificates/annual statements, proof of tax paid abroad, broker/bank income statements, and the correct country-wise breakup — so the DTAA position and the foreign tax credit claim (including Form 67 where applicable) becomes a clean, defensible compliance exercise.

The real enemy isn’t the law — it’s missing paperwork. The cleanest outcomes come from correct residency classification plus complete documentation.