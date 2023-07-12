The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has conducted a survey throughout all the 12 zones which showed there are 57 unsafe constructions that have been deemed as dangerous by the body, The Indian Express reported citing the report. Out of the 57 structures, 41 were recognised by the maintenance department, while 16 were recognised by the building department.

What did the MCD survey find?

The survey examined 30,74,051 residences across the 12 zones. It found a total of 30 hazardous constructions in the Keshavpuram Zone alone. There were 12 unsafe constructions in the Rohini zone, while six were observed in the West zone. The Civil Line and Narela zones had three unsafe constructions each.

It also found a total of 292 buildings which needed repair work, with the Rohini zone having 159 structures alone. As of July 6, the MCD has repaired 46 of the 292 structures.

Collapsing structures in monsoon

Following the heavy rainfall pouring over Delhi, the MCD has asked engineering staff to keep a check on the buildings and structures in their zones. Residents near Rangmahal and the Tyre Market in Chandni Chowk have been relocated by the MCD’s engineering wing. This came after a landslip at the ongoing construction site of Novalty Street Mall at SPM Marg.

A survey of the property showed that there is a concern regarding the building becoming an eminent danger for the adjoining areas, the MCD said in its notice to shopkeepers in Rangmahal and Tyre Market.

The officials have said that the landslide near the mall happened when its owners carried out excessive basement digging, putting seven buildings and nearly 40 shops in the hands of danger.

Earlier, BJP’s media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked the MCD to conduct a fresh inspection of dangerous structures after several buildings collapsed amid the monsoon. “Given the ferocity of the monsoons, it is all the more likely that several old and dangerous buildings will collapse,” Kapoor said.