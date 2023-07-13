Himachal Road Run Riot! National Highways blocked, roads closed, others destroyed; hill state continues to battle nature’s fury – All details here

The onset of the monsoon has sent shockwaves through several regions of north India. Incessant rainfall and resultant overflowing rivers have brought life to a standstill in Himachal Pradesh as more than 1,020 roads remain closed in the state due to landslides and flash floods. Over 40 major bridges have been washed away by rivers in spate, cutting off several areas from the rest of the country as roadways are either blocked or damaged.

Hundreds of tourists are reported to be stranded in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, as the hill state continues to battle nature’s fury and its unforgiving fallout. As the rains receded, the state government focussed on rescuing and evacuating stranded people in Manali, Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla.

1,020 roads still blocked in Himachal

The officials also informed that the Manali-Leh highway is closed for now and the Shimla-Kalka train has also been cancelled owing to the heavy risk of landslides. Additionally, the situation has been worsening on the Spiti Valley stretch as well. As per the authorities, there is a high chance of landslides between Mandi and Kullu. The vehicular movement towards Rohtang and Atal tunnel has also been halted for now.

The Himachal Pradesh Police in a tweet on Thursday informed that the National Highway 5 is now through at Maling Nala for light vehicles only, while the Gramphu- Kaza Road still remains closed due to incessant rainfall which led to flash floods and landslides.

The connectivity to Chandertal was restored late Wednesday night after an almost 18 hours long rescue operation undertaken by the road rescue teams, as they struggled to clear the route, covered under three to four feet of snow, through Kunzum Pass to Chandertal.

An official from the state emergency operation centre informed that a total of 1,020 roads were still blocked in the state. “A total of 1,020 roads were still blocked in the state, while 2,498 transformers and 1,244 water supply schemes have been disrupted,” he said on Thursday. Mobile connectivity has also been disrupted.

The hill state is limping back to normal and the evacuation process was underway amid heavy rainfall.

Road Update for Shimla

In Shimla, NH 707 Farajpull to Gumma Meenas, Nerwa; Chopal- Nerwa road and road near Baghipul is blocked due to landslides. After relentless efforts made by the rescue team, the Dhalli-Malyana-Mehli road in Shimla which was blocked near Malyana is now cleared for traffic.

Additionally, Shimla-Chandigarh Highway, NH 5, is through one side at a time at Chakki Mod, Dharampur Point, Kumarhatti.

Road Update for Kullu District

Road Update for Lahaul and Spiti

𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 pic.twitter.com/MnmNapL234 — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) July 12, 2023

Road Update for Baddi

The state police informed that the Lakkad Depot Bridge is now open for exit only from Baddi to Barotiwala, however, entry to Baddi is restricted.

Road Update for Bilaspur

More than 50,000 tourists evacuated: Himachal CM

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu while lauding the efforts made by various state departments, who are involved in the ongoing rescue and evacuation work, informed that more than 50,000 tourists have been evacuated by rescuers from across the state.

“We have successfully evacuated over 50,000 tourists from Himachal Pradesh in the last 48 hours, till 8 PM today. I would like to thank our administration and staff across various departments, who are working tirelessly and round the clock to restore our roads, power, water supply, and network connectivity,” tweeted CM Sukhu.

The chief minister also conducted an aerial survey of the Losar, Chandertal, Sirru and Manali on Wednesday and highlighted that the evacuation was a “challenging task”.

88 lives lost, 764 houses damaged in Himachal

State’s emergency operation centre informed that as many as 88 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24, while 100 people suffered injuries and 16 are still missing. The centre also added that over 170 houses have been damaged completely and 594 partially since the onset of the monsoon in the state.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the northern state has suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1,312 crore till July 12, and loss estimates are still pouring in as rains continue to batter the region. On the other hand, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu emphasises that the state’s losses are about Rs 4,000 crore.

Bus services suspended in Himachal

Meanwhile, bus services are suspended on 1,128 Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation routes. The officials informed that 302 buses are en route, adding that their foremost priority is to evacuate the stranded and restore the communication network in the state.

Earthquakes shake Himachal’s Lahaul and Spiti

Adding to the woes of the people and administration, the hill state was hit by two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm yesterday.

The tremors were felt in Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, officials said. However, no loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district.