scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Chennai Metro Update! CMRL signs Rs.1063.37 cr contract for construction of metro stations under Corridor 3 project

This huge contract is part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funding for CMRL’s phase 2 metro rail construction. 

Written by FE Online
chennai metro (10)
Under this project, there will be a total of four Underground Stations (US) constructed, namely – Moolakadai, Sembiyam, Perambur Market and Perambur Metro Crossover at Sembiam. (PTI)

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on July 13 signed a contract for development of metro stations in corridor 3 of phase 2 construction. 

According to the press release issued by CMRL, the signed contract agreement with M/s Dineshchandra-soma Joint Venture is worth Rs 1,063 crore. 

This huge contract is part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funding for CMRL’s phase 2 metro rail construction. 

Also Read
Also Read

About Chennai Metro’s Corridor 3 project

Under this project, there will be a total of four Underground Stations (US) constructed, namely – Moolakadai, Sembiyam, Perambur Market and Perambur Metro Crossover at Sembiam.

The scope of work also involves diaphragm walls of two US at Madhavaram Milk Colony and Murari Hospital (Madhavaram High Road Metro) in corridor 3. 

Also Read

The contract was signed in the presence of several CMRL officials including CMRL’s Managing Director, MA Siddique; CMRL’s Director (Projects), T Archunan; and Dineshchandra-soma Joint Venture’s Vice President (Technical), Pranav Kumar. 

This development is the way forward towards improving the infrastructure of Chennai metro, and for the expansion and enhancement of public transportation in the city. Upon completion, the project will provide daily commuters with an efficient and convenient connectivity option. 

More Stories on
Chennai

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 10:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS