Chennai Metro Update! CMRL signs Rs.1063.37 cr contract for construction of metro stations under Corridor 3 project

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on July 13 signed a contract for development of metro stations in corridor 3 of phase 2 construction.

According to the press release issued by CMRL, the signed contract agreement with M/s Dineshchandra-soma Joint Venture is worth Rs 1,063 crore.

This huge contract is part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funding for CMRL’s phase 2 metro rail construction.

About Chennai Metro’s Corridor 3 project

Under this project, there will be a total of four Underground Stations (US) constructed, namely – Moolakadai, Sembiyam, Perambur Market and Perambur Metro Crossover at Sembiam.

The scope of work also involves diaphragm walls of two US at Madhavaram Milk Colony and Murari Hospital (Madhavaram High Road Metro) in corridor 3.

The contract was signed in the presence of several CMRL officials including CMRL’s Managing Director, MA Siddique; CMRL’s Director (Projects), T Archunan; and Dineshchandra-soma Joint Venture’s Vice President (Technical), Pranav Kumar.

This development is the way forward towards improving the infrastructure of Chennai metro, and for the expansion and enhancement of public transportation in the city. Upon completion, the project will provide daily commuters with an efficient and convenient connectivity option.