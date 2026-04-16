Wipro Q4 FY26 Results LIVE Updates: IT major, Wipro is set to announce its Q4FY26 results today. Amid geopolitical tension and ongoing AI-related disruption concerns in the tech sector, investors are keenly awaiting the management commentary on AI-led developments, deal wins, buyback, hiring, and other key announcements.

It will be interesting to see if a weakening rupee and Wipro’s financials lift investor sentiment after the stock has seen a sharp correction so far this year.

Wipro Q4 FY26: 5 key factors to watch

1. Share buyback– Wipro said it will consider a proposal for the buyback of the company’s equity shares at its board meeting.

2. Dividend announcement– Investors are keenly awaiting the announcement of the final dividend for FY26, after the Rs 6 per share interim dividend declared in Q3FY26.

3. Hiring trend– In Q3FY26, Wipro said it expects to onboard 7,500–8,000 graduates, down from its original target of 10,000–12,000.

4. Salary hike– In Q3FY26, Wipro management said it was still in the “process of deciding” on wage hikes.

5. Q4 revenue expectation– In the previous quarter, Wipro forecast Q4 revenue growth in the range of flat to 2% on a sequential basis. This implies revenue in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion. In Q3, the firm reported revenue of Rs 23,556 crore.

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