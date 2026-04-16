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Wipro Q4 FY26 Results LIVE Updates: IT major, Wipro is set to announce its Q4FY26 results today. Amid geopolitical tension and ongoing AI-related disruption concerns in the tech sector, investors are keenly awaiting the management commentary on AI-led developments, deal wins, buyback, hiring, and other key announcements.

It will be interesting to see if a weakening rupee and Wipro’s financials lift investor sentiment after the stock has seen a sharp correction so far this year.

Wipro Q4 FY26: 5 key factors to watch

1. Share buyback– Wipro said it will consider a proposal for the buyback of the company’s equity shares at its board meeting.

2. Dividend announcement– Investors are keenly awaiting the announcement of the final dividend for FY26, after the Rs 6 per share interim dividend declared in Q3FY26.

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3. Hiring trend– In Q3FY26, Wipro said it expects to onboard 7,500–8,000 graduates, down from its original target of 10,000–12,000.

4. Salary hike– In Q3FY26, Wipro management said it was still in the “process of deciding” on wage hikes.

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5. Q4 revenue expectation– In the previous quarter, Wipro forecast Q4 revenue growth in the range of flat to 2% on a sequential basis. This implies revenue in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion. In Q3, the firm reported revenue of Rs 23,556 crore.

Live Updates
10:11 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

Wipro Q4FY26 Results LIVE: Key factors to watch out for

1. Share buyback announcement
2. Q1FY27 guidance in focus
3. Dividend announcement
4. Deal pipeline (TCV)
5. Headcount, new hiring and salary hike

09:40 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

Wipro Q4FY26 Results LIVE: Buyback announcement in focus

Wipro in its regulatory filing on April 9, said it will consider a proposal for the buyback of the company’s equity shares at its board meeting and announce the outcome on April 16. Wipro last announced a share buyback in April 2023. The company is yet to announce if the buyback will be via a tender offer or an open market purchase.

09:19 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

Wipro Q4FY26 Results LIVE: Wipro to announce its Q4FY26 results today

“Wipro, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, will announce results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, April 16, after stock market trading hours in India,” the tech major said in its regulatory filing.

09:05 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

Wipro Q4FY26 Results LIVE: Welcome to this live blog

Good morning! The Q4 earnings season continues, with Wipro set to announce its Q4FY26 earnings today after TCS announced its Q4 results on April 9.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates on Wipro’s financial performance, profit (if there is any impact of new labour code), dividend declaration, and key management insights. Stay tuned for the latest developments as they unfold.