Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has partnered with Meta Platforms to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking the social media giant’s first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India and a significant expansion of its global AI infrastructure.

Under the agreement announced on Wednesday, Reliance will develop a 168 MW facility that is expected to be delivered within two years, with provisions to scale capacity in the future. Meta will lease capacity from the facility, which will support its global infrastructure requirements, including AI compute needs.

“This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said.

“At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation – not just for India, but for the world. Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality,” Ambani added.

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The new partnership builds RIL and Meta’s AI focussed association. Meta is also an investor in RIL’s IPO bound digital arm Reliance Jio Platforms.

In October 2025, Reliance Industries and Meta launched their AI focussed joint venture through the incorporation of Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL). RIL owns 70% and remaining 30% is held by Meta’s Facebook Overseas unit. The venture was set up to develop and commercialise enterprise AI solutions, leveraging Meta’s Llama models and Reliance’s digital infrastructure and customer ecosystem.

“We’re proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy,” Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive, Meta, said.

Reliance said it will provide end-to-end services for the AI data centre project, including design, construction, renewable power supply, network connectivity, utility management and operational services. The company said the arrangement positions it as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in the country.

The facility will be located in Jamnagar, leveraging Gujarat’s renewable energy resources, water availability, proximity to western submarine cable landing stations and access to Jio’s fibre network. The data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater.