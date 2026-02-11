Lenskart Solutions reported consolidated net profit of Rs 131.02 crore, up 28.19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 102.21 crore reported in Q2 FY26. The Indian eyewear company had reported a profit of Rs 1.85 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,307.73 crore, up 10.9% QoQ from Rs 2,096.14 crore in Q2 FY26 and a 38.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 1,668.83 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Lenskart posts first results since November 2025 listing

This is Lenskart’s first earning results after it got listed on the exchanges in November 2025 raising Rs 7,278.01 crore. The initial public offering (IPO) included a fresh issue of shares as well as an offer for sale.

The company in its Q3 release said that Out of Rs 2,080.62 crore raised through the fresh issue, the company had already utilised Rs 50 crore by December 31, 2025. The remaining amount has been parked in fixed deposits and will be used in line with the stated objectives, it noted.

The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 5.32 crore in Q3 FY26, primarily on account of costs related to its initial public offering.

Key highlights from Q3FY26

The India segment posted a profit before tax of Rs 160.82 crore, while the international segment reported a profit before tax of Rs 32.51 crore, indicating improving performance overseas.

Revenue from the India segment stood at Rs 1,385.29 crore and International segment revenue stood at Rs 935.92 crore.

Lenskart share price

The share price of Lenskart closed in red on Wednesday declined 0.35%, before announcing Q3 results. the stock has gained 13.96% in past three months.