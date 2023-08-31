scorecardresearch
Binance collaborates with BWT Alpine F1 Team to host a helmet design competition for Pierre Gasly 

According to an official release, participants are to submit their helmet designs before September 8, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Binance’s official website, it’s a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider
Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its partnership with Pierre Gasly,  a driver, BWT Alpine F1 Team. As part of this collaboration, Binance is expected to launch a contest to design Gasly’s helmet for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Reportedly, the competition is open to all Binance users as well as F1 enthusiasts worldwide.

According to an official release, participants are to submit their helmet designs before September 8, 2023. On September 15, 2023, Binance is anticipated to announce the grand prize winner, who will have their design chosen as the official helmet for Gasly during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Sources suggest that the winner will also be awarded a replica helmet personally signed by Gasly.

“Our partnerships with Gasly and the BWT Alpine F1 Team aim to reflect our commitment to bridging the gap between the cryptocurrency world and the sports industry to drive adoption and innovation. By leveraging the power of our blockchain and Web3.0 expertise, we aim to create experiences and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite sports teams and athletes in ways to not only educate people on the potential of Web3.0 but also entertain,” Rachel Conlan, VP of global marketing, Binance, said.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 16:56 IST

