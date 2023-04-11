scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Winklevoss brothers to withdraw $100M personal loan for funding

Reportedly the users Earn accounts are covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Gemini was reached for further details but it declined the offer.
Going by sources, Gemini was reached for further details but it declined the offer.

As per reports, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders, Gemini, a United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, have contributed from Gemini for funding business during the crisis of the crypto market, stated Cointelegraph.  

According to reports by Cointelegraph, on April 10, 2023, the Winklevoss twins took a personal loan of about $100 million for Gemini in order to get investments from other investors. It is expected that Gemini was reached for further details but it declined the offer.

Sources revealed that Gemini was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for providing opportunities for unregistered securities with the help of the exchange’s Earn program. It is expected that New York’s Department of Financial Services has started to investigate the reports by Gemini users, they stated that the possessions in their Earn accounts have been covered by FDIC protection, Cointelegraph concluded.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 13:30 IST

Stock Market