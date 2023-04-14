Trinity Broadcasting Network to change its editorial and media asset management platform

Nyriad and DigitalGlue has announced that Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has chosen Nyriad UltraIO storage and the DigitalGlue creative.space solution as the foundation for its editorial and media asset management environment.

“Together, we determined that first, the new storage solution must deliver the necessary performance for concurrent workflows and multiple editing bays. Second, resilience was crucial, as every minute of downtime costs money. Third, the system had to be able to withstand a multitude of system stressors and provide a stable experience, even during power fluctuations or outages,” Larry Haley, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

“Bottom line, TBN needed a storage infrastructure that could handle the demands of a high-volume editorial and media asset management environment, including live recordings for an Edit-While-Capture workflow, staging finished assets, and supporting post-processing tasks. The solution also had to accommodate 100+ users streaming at 1500 kb/s,” Haley added further.

