scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Trinity Broadcasting Network to change its editorial and media asset management platform

Reportedly, Trinity Broadcasting Network had to accommodate 100+ users streaming at 1500 kb/s.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has chosen Nyriad UltraIO storage and DigitalGlue for its editorial and media asset management
Going by sources, Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has chosen Nyriad UltraIO storage and DigitalGlue for its editorial and media asset management

Nyriad and DigitalGlue has announced that Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has chosen Nyriad UltraIO storage and the DigitalGlue creative.space solution as the foundation for its editorial and media asset management environment.  

“Together, we determined that first, the new storage solution must deliver the necessary performance for concurrent workflows and multiple editing bays. Second, resilience was crucial, as every minute of downtime costs money. Third, the system had to be able to withstand a multitude of system stressors and provide a stable experience, even during power fluctuations or outages,” Larry Haley, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

“Bottom line, TBN needed a storage infrastructure that could handle the demands of a high-volume editorial and media asset management environment, including live recordings for an Edit-While-Capture workflow, staging finished assets, and supporting post-processing tasks. The solution also had to accommodate 100+ users streaming at 1500 kb/s,” Haley added further.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
blockchain
Metaverse

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-04-2023 at 11:43 IST

Stock Market