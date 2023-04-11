Tech platform Alibaba to launch an AI-based product like ChatGpt

As per reports, Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce platform, might launch an artificial intelligence-based product just like ChatGpt in the “near future,” stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from the BBC report of April 11, 2023, it is expected that the name of the new product can be Tongyi Qianwen, which in English means “seeking an answer by asking a thousand questions,” added Cointelegraph. It is expected that the chatbot will be included in Alibaba’s tech business along with its workplace texting app DingTalk and voice assistant smart speaker Tmall Genie.

Sources revealed that initially, the chatbot might communicate in English and Mandarin languages. Reportedly its tasks can include turning conversations into written notes, writing emails and drafting business proposals, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, the Cyberspace Administration of China will need chatbot developers to ensure that AI-generated content should “reflect the core values ​​of socialism, and must not contain subversion of state power,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

