London Stock Exchange Group to create a centrally regulated trading platform

As per reports, the partnership between the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) business and Global Futures and Options (GFO-X), a trading startup, will allow the United Kingdom to have its first centrally cleared trading platform for digital assets, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this service will be launched by the fourth quarter of 2023.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 11, 2023, LCH SA, a Paris-based subordinate of the London Stock Exchange Group, announced that it will create a centrally regulated trading platform. Reportedly, the plan is awaiting approval.

Sources revealed that LCH SA had made a new, segregated clearing service called LCH DigitalAssetClear.“Bitcoin index futures and options are a rapidly growing asset class, with increasing interest among institutional market participants looking for access within a regulated environment they are familiar with,” Frank Soussan, head of LCH DigitalAssetClear, commented, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

