scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

London Stock Exchange Group to create a centrally regulated trading platform

Reportedly, the launch of the centrally regulated trading platform is awaiting approval.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, LCH SA is a Paris-based subordinate of the London Stock Exchange Group
Going by sources, LCH SA is a Paris-based subordinate of the London Stock Exchange Group

As per reports, the partnership between the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) business and Global Futures and Options (GFO-X), a trading startup, will allow the United Kingdom to have its first centrally cleared trading platform for digital assets, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this service will be launched by the fourth quarter of 2023.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 11, 2023, LCH SA, a Paris-based subordinate of  the London Stock Exchange Group, announced that it will create a centrally regulated trading platform. Reportedly, the plan is awaiting approval.

Sources revealed that LCH SA had made a new, segregated clearing service called LCH DigitalAssetClear.“Bitcoin index futures and options are a rapidly growing asset class, with increasing interest among institutional market participants looking for access within a regulated environment they are familiar with,” Frank Soussan, head of LCH DigitalAssetClear, commented, Cointelegraph concluded. 

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
blockchain
Metaverse

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-04-2023 at 13:30 IST

Stock Market