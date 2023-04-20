As per reports, the second compilation of non-fungible tokens (NFT) under the image and name of United States’ Ex-president Donald Trump, has been sold out on the second day of its launch on April 19, 2023, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the collection included 47,000 Trump digital collectibles and each of its prices was $99 dollars with a net worth of $4.65 million. With insights from OpenSea,the“Trump Digital Trading Cards Series 2” had reached around 750 Ether, added Cointelegraph.

Experts believe,“these are personal digital collectibles or ‘trading cards’ that you can collect, accumulate, trade, etc. Think of them like traditional baseball or basketball cards but stored digitally so you never have to worry about physical damage,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, it is expected that the NFT’s can be bought through Wrapped Ether (wETH) or credit card and the users can make a Torus wallet. The users might need to go through a Know Your Customer (KYC) check, Cointelegraph concluded.

