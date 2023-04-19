BitMemoir unveils Polygon-based facilities for platforms

BitMemoir, an NFT utility company by Beyond Imagination Technologies, has announced the launch of its blockchain-based solutions on Polygon.

“With the launch of our BitMemoir platform, enterprises and government bodies worldwide should have access to a solution to their NFT utility needs. We are looking forward to cracking partnerships globally and hope it will prove win-win for both the parties,” Nikhil Goyal, founder and CEO, Beyond Imagination Technologies and BitMemoir, said.

According to an official release, BitMemoir platform offers use cases through a single platform, such as digital certificates/credentials, NFTs as souvenirs, dynamic NFTs, and NFT-based loyalty programs. Reportedly, the platform is integrated with the BitWallet (non-custodial wallet), which creates NFTs by default.

