scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

BitMemoir unveils Polygon-based facilities for platforms

According to an official release, BitMemoir platform offers use cases through a single platform

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Beyond Imagination Technologies’ official website, it focuses on blockchain and Web3.0
Going by Beyond Imagination Technologies’ official website, it focuses on blockchain and Web3.0

BitMemoir, an NFT utility company by Beyond Imagination Technologies, has announced the launch of its blockchain-based solutions on Polygon. 

“With the launch of our BitMemoir platform, enterprises and government bodies worldwide should have access to a solution to their NFT utility needs. We are looking forward to cracking partnerships globally and hope it will prove win-win for both the parties,” Nikhil Goyal, founder and CEO, Beyond Imagination Technologies and BitMemoir, said.

According to an official release, BitMemoir platform offers use cases through a single platform, such as digital certificates/credentials, NFTs as souvenirs, dynamic NFTs, and NFT-based loyalty programs. Reportedly, the platform is integrated with the BitWallet (non-custodial wallet), which creates NFTs by default.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 13:56 IST

Stock Market