Bank credit stood at Rs 211.87 lakh crore as on May 15, largely flat compared with the previous fortnight, registering a marginal decline of 0.1%, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. On a year-on-year basis, advances grew 16.2%, translating into an absolute increase of Rs 29.59 lakh crore.

Deposits came in at Rs 256.89 lakh crore, down 0.7% over the previous fortnight, with an absolute decline of Rs 1.8 lakh crore. Despite the sequential moderation, deposits recorded a healthy 12.2% rise year-on-year, reflecting an increase of Rs 28.01 lakh crore.

Investments rose 0.55% on a fortnightly basis to Rs 69.65 lakh crore, while the year-on-year growth stood at 4.2%, with an absolute increase of Rs 2.8 lakh crore.