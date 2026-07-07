Three years after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the green deposits framework, the product remains a tiny fraction of the banking system, raising questions over whether the additional compliance burden is worth the effort for banks and depositors.

Green deposits are fixed deposits whose proceeds can be deployed only towards environmentally sustainable projects such as renewable energy, electric mobility, green buildings and water management.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, mobilised just Rs 189.08 crore through green deposits in FY26, far lower than Bank of Baroda’s Rs 1,164.44 crore and Bank of India’s Rs 930.07 crore.

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While public sector banks more than doubled green deposit mobilisation to over Rs 3,700 crore in FY26, large private lenders including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank had not mobilised any green deposits since the RBI framework came into force in June 2023, according to their annual reports up to FY25.

Overall, industry experts said that total collection would be to the tune of just Rs 20,000 crore.

The reluctance is not entirely surprising. Even before the framework was introduced, nearly 62% of banks surveyed by the RBI in 2022 said they had no plans to launch green deposits in the near term.

A key reason is the additional compliance burden. “Green deposits entail additional compliance, monitoring and governance requirements compared to conventional deposits. Banks incur costs related to verification, reporting and impact assessment,” said Sunil Kumar Goyal, chief general manager, SMEAD, Punjab National Bank.

Apart from tracking the deployment of every rupee raised, banks are required to undertake third-party verification, periodic impact assessments and annual disclosures to minimise the risk of greenwashing. India is also yet to adopt a comprehensive green taxonomy, although the RBI framework specifies the sectors eligible for deployment.

For depositors, the financial incentive is limited. Green deposits generally offer interest rates comparable with conventional fixed deposits, meaning customers are effectively choosing the product to support sustainable projects rather than earn higher returns.

“Though it increases the compliance burden to some extent, it brings in an additional set of investors which have a mandate to invest in green products and hence increases the investor base for banks,” said Sachin Sachdeva, vice-president and sector head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

Another concern has been whether banks can find enough eligible projects to deploy the funds. Bankers, however, say India’s rapidly expanding clean energy pipeline is sufficient to absorb the money.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Salee S Nair said India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030 would require significant investment across eligible sectors, creating a strong financing pipeline for banks.

Bankers also clarified that projects not qualifying under the green deposit framework are not denied funding. Such proposals continue to be evaluated under conventional lending programmes based on normal credit appraisal.

As awareness grows, banks are also seeing wider participation in green deposits from retail customers, corporates, trusts and high-net-worth individuals.