Budget 2019: FinMin denies reports of full budget, says it will be called ‘interim’ budget

By: | Updated: January 30, 2019 1:26 PM

Budget 2019 date India: Traditionally, in the election year, the outgoing government presents an interim Budget or a vote-on-account.

budget 2019 expectationsBudget 2019 expectations

Budget 2019: Minutes after media reports said that the Modi government is planning to present full-budget, deviating from the convention, the Finance Ministry issued a clarification that the budget will be called ‘Interim Budget’.

“The Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20 and therefore, (we) don’t have any confusion on this issue,” DK Joshi, Official Spokesperson of Finance Ministry said.

Speculations were rife on whether the budget would be full-budget or an interim one. Traditionally, in the election year, the outgoing government presents an interim Budget or a vote-on-account. After the Lok Sabha polls, the newly-elected government presents a full-budget.

Last week, however, Union Cabinet Minister Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating in the US, told media that what goes into the Budget would depend upon the larger interests in the economy.

Read Also: Budget 2019 India- What is interim Budget? How is it different from General Budget and vote-on-account?

The central government last week announced that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has been entrusted with the responsibility of presenting the Union Budget 2019 in Parliament on February 1 in the absence of Arun Jaitley.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you fastest Live updates on Union Budget 2019. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: FinMin denies reports of full budget, says it will be called ‘interim’ budget
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition